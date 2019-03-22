Embassy Office Parks REIT IPO ends with 2.57 times subscription

Receives bids for 18.34 crore units

The initial public offer (IPO) of Embassy Office Parks REIT received bids for 18.34 crore units, as against 7.12 crore units on offer, as per the National Stock Exchange of (NSE) website data. The issue was subscribed 2.57 times.

The IPO opened for subscription on 18 March 2019 and it closed on 20 March 2019. The price band for the issue was fixed at Rs 299 to Rs 300 per unit. Minimum application was for 800 units (i.e., Rs 2.4 lakh at higher price and Rs 2.39 lakh as lower price) and in multiples of 400 units thereafter.

The institutional investors' category was subscribed 2.15 times. The other investors' category was subscribed 3.09 times.

Ahead of the opening of the IPO, the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 15 March 2018, finalised allocation of 5.81 crore units to anchor investors at Rs 300 each.

The Embassy Office Parks REIT (Embassy) is an irrevocable trust and was registered with SEBI on 3 August 2017, as a under Regulation 3(1) of the REIT Regulations. The Embassy REIT has been settled by the Embassy Sponsor. Subsequently, in August 2018, SEBI took on record the addition of the Blackstone Sponsor to the sponsors of the Embassy REIT. As of the date, the Embassy Sponsor and the Blackstone Sponsor are the sponsors of the Embassy REIT.

Embassy is the owner of a high quality office portfolio in that serves as essential to multinational tenants and has significant embedded growth prospects. The company's portfolio comprises 7 best-in-class office parks and 4 prime city-center office buildings totalling 32.7 m sq feet as of 31 December 2018, with strategic amenities, including two completed and two totalling 1,096 keys, food courts, employee and childcare facilities.

Of the total 32.7 m square feet, around 60.5% is in Bengaluru, 16.2% is in Mumbai, 14.4% in Pune and rest 8.9% is in Noida.

The IPO proceeds will be utilized for repayment of loans and debts of Rs 3710 crore, Rs 460 crore towards acquisition of the Assets currently held by EODPL and rest for

On a consolidated basis, Embassy Office Parks REIT reported total profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 285.11 crore on net sales of Rs 1375.98 crore in the nine-months ended December 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)