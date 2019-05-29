Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 65.60% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.34% to Rs 33.80 crore

Net profit of Financial Services declined 65.60% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.34% to Rs 33.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 49.35% to Rs 14.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.81% to Rs 147.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 155.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

33.8040.40147.92155.406.1819.1615.4627.571.437.4122.5541.210.186.2017.9536.531.614.6814.4928.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)