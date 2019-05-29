Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 65.60% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 16.34% to Rs 33.80 croreNet profit of Emkay Global Financial Services declined 65.60% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.34% to Rs 33.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 49.35% to Rs 14.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 28.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 4.81% to Rs 147.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 155.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales33.8040.40 -16 147.92155.40 -5 OPM %6.1819.16 -15.4627.57 - PBDT1.437.41 -81 22.5541.21 -45 PBT0.186.20 -97 17.9536.53 -51 NP1.614.68 -66 14.4928.61 -49
