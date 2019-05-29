KKalpana Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 10.75% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 16.91% to Rs 538.60 crore

Net profit of KKalpana Industries (India) declined 10.75% to Rs 6.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.91% to Rs 538.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 460.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.35% to Rs 26.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.40% to Rs 1982.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1718.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales538.60460.70 17 1982.531718.03 15 OPM %4.558.03 -5.315.65 - PBDT13.6121.21 -36 57.7050.12 15 PBT9.5915.88 -40 41.0332.80 25 NP6.317.07 -11 26.0320.44 27

