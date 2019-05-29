JBM Auto standalone net profit rises 86.62% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 34.64% to Rs 286.82 crore

Net profit of JBM Auto rose 86.62% to Rs 14.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 34.64% to Rs 286.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 213.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.37% to Rs 48.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 29.78% to Rs 993.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 765.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales286.82213.02 35 993.81765.78 30 OPM %11.2011.30 -11.5711.57 - PBDT30.1017.86 69 105.3472.42 45 PBT21.6511.57 87 75.1947.38 59 NP14.097.55 87 48.9132.10 52

