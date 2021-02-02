Emmbi Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd, Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd, Magal Automotive Ltd and Precision Wires India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 February 2021.
Emmbi Industries Ltd surged 14.92% to Rs 85.5 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 28756 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7870 shares in the past one month.
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd soared 9.63% to Rs 142.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 952 shares in the past one month.
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd spiked 9.59% to Rs 11.77. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 92739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17095 shares in the past one month.
Magal Automotive Ltd jumped 8.75% to Rs 111.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 503 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2264 shares in the past one month.
Precision Wires India Ltd gained 8.51% to Rs 158.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7412 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4720 shares in the past one month.
