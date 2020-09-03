Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 36.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 2.88 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 36.26% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.882.6334.3830.421.411.231.371.150.580.91

