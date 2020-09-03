Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 36.26% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 2.88 croreNet profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 36.26% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.882.63 10 OPM %34.3830.42 -PBDT1.411.23 15 PBT1.371.15 19 NP0.580.91 -36
