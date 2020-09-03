JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tata Power's Strategic Engineering Division wins Rs 490 cr order from MoD
Business Standard

Indbank Merchant Banking Services standalone net profit declines 36.26% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 9.51% to Rs 2.88 crore

Net profit of Indbank Merchant Banking Services declined 36.26% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.51% to Rs 2.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.882.63 10 OPM %34.3830.42 -PBDT1.411.23 15 PBT1.371.15 19 NP0.580.91 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 03 2020. 16:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU