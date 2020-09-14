Indian Card Clothing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.28% to Rs 6.97 croreNet Loss of Indian Card Clothing Company reported to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.28% to Rs 6.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.9712.51 -44 OPM %-13.63-15.27 -PBDT-1.08-1.99 46 PBT-1.97-2.92 33 NP-2.10-3.15 33
