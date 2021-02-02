Isgec Heavy Engg jumps on order win

Isgec Heavy Engineering rose 9.28% to Rs 402.85 After the company said it received two orders - one for a Cement Waste Heat Recovery Boiler (CWHRB), and another for conducting Remnant Life Assessment (RLA) study.

The order for CWHRB is from a leading cement manufacturer for their Plant site in Meghalaya. The order for conducting the RLA study has been received from a steel major in Jharkhand for their 3 boilers.

Isgec Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 71.70% to Rs 77.81 crore on a 6% decline in net sales to Rs 1,344.59 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)