Isgec Heavy Engg jumps on order win

Isgec Heavy Engineering rose 9.28% to Rs 402.85 After the company said it received two orders - one for a Cement Waste Heat Recovery Boiler (CWHRB), and another for conducting Remnant Life Assessment (RLA) study.The order for CWHRB is from a leading cement manufacturer for their Plant site in Meghalaya. The order for conducting the RLA study has been received from a steel major in Jharkhand for their 3 boilers.
Isgec Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence.
The company's consolidated net profit jumped 71.70% to Rs 77.81 crore on a 6% decline in net sales to Rs 1,344.59 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
