Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 62.50% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 39.29% to Rs 0.39 croreNet profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 62.50% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 39.29% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.390.28 39 OPM %48.7239.29 -PBDT0.190.11 73 PBT0.190.11 73 NP0.130.08 63
