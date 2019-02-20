Linde India standalone net profit rises 61.97% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mitshi India standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Oil India standalone net profit rises 74.90% in the December 2018 quarter
Promact Impex standalone net profit declines 91.67% in the December 2018 quarter
KEI Industries standalone net profit rises 23.98% in the December 2018 quarter
Page Industries standalone net profit rises 22.17% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.62% to Rs 562.79 croreNet profit of Linde India rose 61.97% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.62% to Rs 562.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 518.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.
For the full year,net profit rose 76.82% to Rs 33.49 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.94 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 2191.65 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 2033.06 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Dec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales562.79518.13 9 2191.652033.06 8 OPM %15.0615.98 -14.8916.12 - PBDT67.6467.43 0 246.32227.92 8 PBT21.2810.82 97 47.1821.66 118 NP15.429.52 62 33.4918.94 77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU