Linde India standalone net profit rises 61.97% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.62% to Rs 562.79 crore

Net profit of rose 61.97% to Rs 15.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.62% to Rs 562.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 518.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.82% to Rs 33.49 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.94 crore during the previous year ended December 2017. Sales rose 7.80% to Rs 2191.65 crore in the year ended December 2018 as against Rs 2033.06 crore during the previous year ended December 2017.

562.79518.132191.652033.0615.0615.9814.8916.1267.6467.43246.32227.9221.2810.8247.1821.6615.429.5233.4918.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)