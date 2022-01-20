Energy shares fall

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 123.5 points or 1.54% at 7878.18 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.96%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 1.87%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (down 1.66%),Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 1.36%),Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd (down 1.32%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (down 1.31%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.23%), Castrol India Ltd (down 1.08%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.97%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.85%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 4.02%), Deep Industries Ltd (up 2.94%), and Coal India Ltd (up 1.8%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 851.53 or 1.42% at 59247.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 226.7 points or 1.26% at 17711.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 27.49 points or 0.09% at 30523.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 28.94 points or 0.32% at 9028.94.

On BSE,1639 shares were trading in green, 1709 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

