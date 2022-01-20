TVS Motor Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 637.8, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.16% in last one year as compared to a 21.63% rally in NIFTY and a 11.99% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 637.8, down 0.78% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.07% on the day, quoting at 17746.6. The Sensex is at 59402.13, down 1.16%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has added around 3.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 10.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11681.4, down 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 634.95, down 0.86% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd jumped 25.16% in last one year as compared to a 21.63% rally in NIFTY and a 11.99% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 33.64 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

