Infosys Ltd Surges 9.99%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Gains 5.43%

Infosys Ltd has added 30.47% over last one month compared to 20.21% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.71% rise in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd gained 9.99% today to trade at Rs 914.55. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 5.43% to quote at 17408.37. The index is up 20.21 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Technologies Ltd increased 5.59% and Mphasis Ltd added 5.28% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 10.81 % over last one year compared to the 7.7% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has added 30.47% over last one month compared to 20.21% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 7.71% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.38 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.56 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 914.55 on 16 Jul 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 511.1 on 19 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)