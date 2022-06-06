Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 25.15 points or 0.3% at 8334.12 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 9.14%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.99%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 4.99%),Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 3.92%),Oil India Ltd (up 3.17%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.15%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.88%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 0.97%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.58%), and Panama Petrochem Ltd (up 0.19%).

On the other hand, Asian Energy Services Ltd (down 2.44%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.06%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.8%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 315.04 or 0.56% at 55503.07.

The Nifty 50 index was down 102.85 points or 0.62% at 16481.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 550.84 points or 2.06% at 26143.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 190.91 points or 2.33% at 8012.89.

On BSE,945 shares were trading in green, 1860 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)