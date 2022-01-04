Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 179.68 points or 1.01% at 17888.46 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3.32%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.22%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.13%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.11%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.85%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.35%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.33%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.41%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.33%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 185.26 or 0.31% at 59368.48.

The Nifty 50 index was up 49.85 points or 0.28% at 17675.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 76.73 points or 0.26% at 29884.68.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 8.67 points or 0.1% at 8903.47.

On BSE,1830 shares were trading in green, 1122 were trading in red and 88 were unchanged.

