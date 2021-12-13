Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 143.11 points or 0.78% at 18202.2 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.91%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.22%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.21%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.08%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.7%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.68%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.29%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.69%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.14%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 343.68 or 0.58% at 58442.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90.15 points or 0.51% at 17421.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 168.95 points or 0.58% at 29429.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.17 points or 0.26% at 9002.04.

On BSE,1970 shares were trading in green, 1437 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

