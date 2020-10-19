Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 86.72 points or 1.4% at 6286.34 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.09%), Oil India Ltd (up 3.3%),Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 3.28%),Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 2.9%),Castrol India Ltd (up 2.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.03%), Goa Carbon Ltd (up 1.74%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.65%), Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 1.57%), and Adani Gas Ltd (up 1.47%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.76%), turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 416.8 or 1.04% at 40399.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 98.6 points or 0.84% at 11861.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 81.64 points or 0.55% at 14868.2.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 14.06 points or 0.29% at 4915.13.

On BSE,1209 shares were trading in green, 557 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)