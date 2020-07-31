Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 107.76 points or 0.81% at 13166.77 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.62%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.16%), Castrol India Ltd (up 1.51%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.23%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.45%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.26%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.51%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.19%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.01%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 218.57 or 0.58% at 37517.5.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.95 points or 0.55% at 11041.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 46.02 points or 0.36% at 12962.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.14 points or 0.05% at 4477.92.

On BSE,1002 shares were trading in green, 1515 were trading in red and 151 were unchanged.

