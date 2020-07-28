Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 8.13 points or 0.06% at 13691.07 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.55%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.36%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.09%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.08%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.43%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.14%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (up 1.25%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.96%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.75%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 323.77 or 0.85% at 38258.5.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.1 points or 1.01% at 11243.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 53.48 points or 0.42% at 12893.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.56 points or 0.51% at 4470.4.

On BSE,1223 shares were trading in green, 1292 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

