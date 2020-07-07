Oil and Gas stocks slip

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 295.18 points or 2.24% at 12872.81 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 6.01%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 3.99%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 3.23%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.64%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.9%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.81%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.73%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.71%).

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (up 1.37%), turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 32.55 or 0.09% at 36519.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 4.9 points or 0.05% at 10768.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 56.31 points or 0.44% at 12822.9.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.24 points or 0.25% at 4465.56.

On BSE,1232 shares were trading in green, 1365 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

