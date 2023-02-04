JUST IN
Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 60.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.68% to Rs 842.18 crore

Net profit of Engineers India declined 60.36% to Rs 16.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 40.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 21.68% to Rs 842.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 692.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales842.18692.11 22 OPM %5.919.61 -PBDT75.71105.21 -28 PBT69.0197.26 -29 NP16.1240.67 -60

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:38 IST

