Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 75.20 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 18.09% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 75.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales75.2069.19 9 OPM %11.0513.47 -PBDT7.887.67 3 PBT6.415.47 17 NP4.703.98 18

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:38 IST

