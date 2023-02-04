Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 1.69% in the September 2022 quarter
Tinna Trade reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Japan Market falls on profit taking
Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 51.12% in the September 2022 quarter
Financials stocks rise
-
Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 75.20 croreNet profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 18.09% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 75.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales75.2069.19 9 OPM %11.0513.47 -PBDT7.887.67 3 PBT6.415.47 17 NP4.703.98 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU