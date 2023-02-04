Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 18.09% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 75.20 crore

Net profit of Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure rose 18.09% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 75.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 69.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.75.2069.1911.0513.477.887.676.415.474.703.98

