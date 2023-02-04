JUST IN
Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 97.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 67.16 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 97.28% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 67.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales67.1656.00 20 OPM %18.7814.02 -PBDT11.977.03 70 PBT9.845.17 90 NP7.263.68 97

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:38 IST

