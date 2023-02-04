Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 97.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.93% to Rs 67.16 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 97.28% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 19.93% to Rs 67.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.67.1656.0018.7814.0211.977.039.845.177.263.68

