Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 62.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.43% to Rs 100.97 croreNet profit of Zim Laboratories rose 62.16% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 100.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.9786.72 16 OPM %12.9712.32 -PBDT13.889.61 44 PBT9.985.78 73 NP6.604.07 62
