Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 62.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 16.43% to Rs 100.97 crore

Net profit of Zim Laboratories rose 62.16% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 100.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.100.9786.7212.9712.3213.889.619.985.786.604.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)