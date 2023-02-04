JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 10.27% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Zim Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 62.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 16.43% to Rs 100.97 crore

Net profit of Zim Laboratories rose 62.16% to Rs 6.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 100.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales100.9786.72 16 OPM %12.9712.32 -PBDT13.889.61 44 PBT9.985.78 73 NP6.604.07 62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU