ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.40% to Rs 21.64 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 14.29% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.6425.2822.0912.826.563.915.793.273.443.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)