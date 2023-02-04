ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit declines 17.32% in the September 2022 quarter
Sterlite Technologies to sell its telecom product software biz
Information Technology shares edge higher
Compucom Software soars on bagging Rs 58-cr order from Rajasthan Education Council
Information Technology shares gain
-
Sales decline 14.40% to Rs 21.64 croreNet profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 14.29% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.6425.28 -14 OPM %22.0912.82 -PBDT6.563.91 68 PBT5.793.27 77 NP3.443.01 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU