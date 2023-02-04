JUST IN
Shipping Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 10.27% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

ABM Knowledgeware consolidated net profit rises 14.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 14.40% to Rs 21.64 crore

Net profit of ABM Knowledgeware rose 14.29% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.40% to Rs 21.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 25.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.6425.28 -14 OPM %22.0912.82 -PBDT6.563.91 68 PBT5.793.27 77 NP3.443.01 14

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:38 IST

