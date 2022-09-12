Engineers India rises on bagging order worth Rs 249 cr

-
ALSO READ
Engineers India secures work order worth Rs 249 cr
ONGC inks agreement with ExxonMobil for deepwater exploration in India
ONGC, GAIL (India), Natco Pharma to be watched
Hindustan Oil Exploration Company commences oil production and gas sales
Larsen & Toubro commissions green hydrogen plant at Hazira complex
-
Engineers India advanced 2.37% to Rs 71.15 after the company an order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on EPC Reimbursable basis for Rs 249 crore.The order includes restoration of gas terminal, Phase-1 at Hazira plant of ONGC. The contract is to be executed on EPC Reimbursable basis (open book brief estimate (OBE) model).
The total estimated order value is Rs 249 crore and the time period for execution of the project is scheduled at 33 months.
Engineers India is an engineering consultancy and technology licensing company in the fields of hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, fertilizers, metallurgy, ports & terminals, and other sectors of industry, having a DSIR-recognized R&D center. As of 30 June 2022, the Government of India held a 51.32% stake in the company.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64.81 crore in Q1 FY23, steeply higher than Rs 2.68 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Net sales rose 9.2% YoY to Rs 814.80 crore in Q1 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU