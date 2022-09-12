Telecom shares edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index rising 14.34 points or 0.8% at 1805.61 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 3.72%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.91%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.66%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 1.36%),HFCL Ltd (up 1.33%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.29%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.18%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.15%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.08%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.79%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.83%), and GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.76%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 355.18 or 0.59% at 60148.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 103.7 points or 0.58% at 17937.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 262.67 points or 0.89% at 29791.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 56.25 points or 0.62% at 9197.34.

On BSE,2213 shares were trading in green, 794 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

