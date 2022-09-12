Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 500.69 points or 1.71% at 29786.04 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 5.49%), Vakrangee Ltd (up 5.31%),Nazara Technologies Ltd (up 5.29%),NIIT Ltd (up 5.16%),Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 4.74%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mastek Ltd (up 3.89%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 3.69%), Infibeam Avenues Ltd (up 3.32%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 3.17%), and Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 2.9%).

On the other hand, Tanla Platforms Ltd (down 1.54%), Allsec Technologies Ltd (down 0.24%), and Brightcom Group Ltd (down 0.24%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 355.18 or 0.59% at 60148.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 103.7 points or 0.58% at 17937.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 262.67 points or 0.89% at 29791.41.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 56.25 points or 0.62% at 9197.34.

On BSE,2213 shares were trading in green, 794 were trading in red and 160 were unchanged.

