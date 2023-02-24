Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net loss of Rs 14.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 1.22% to Rs 148.72 croreNet loss of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 14.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.22% to Rs 148.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 150.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.
For the full year,net profit declined 77.21% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.28 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. Sales rose 47.27% to Rs 663.49 crore in the year ended December 2022 as against Rs 450.53 crore during the previous year ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Dec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales148.72150.56 -1 663.49450.53 47 OPM %2.718.91 -6.768.06 - PBDT-6.4014.71 PL 37.9736.63 4 PBT-14.6110.45 PL 9.5717.48 -45 NP-14.127.43 PL 3.7116.28 -77
