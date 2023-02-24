IOT Utkal Energy Services standalone net profit rises 110.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.76% to Rs 126.73 croreNet profit of IOT Utkal Energy Services rose 110.25% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 126.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 122.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales126.73122.14 4 OPM %84.3887.42 -PBDT74.2066.59 11 PBT14.536.91 110 NP10.875.17 110
