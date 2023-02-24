IOT Utkal Energy Services standalone net profit rises 110.25% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.76% to Rs 126.73 crore

Net profit of IOT Utkal Energy Services rose 110.25% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 3.76% to Rs 126.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 122.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.126.73122.1484.3887.4274.2066.5914.536.9110.875.17

