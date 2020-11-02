Wipro launches Wipro AWS Business Group

Wipro announced the launch of its dedicated Wipro AWS Business Group (WABG), a unit designed to help customers fast-track their cloud transformation journey on AWS.

WABG merges Wipro's diverse industry experience and comprehensive portfolio of services with AWS's industry-leading cloud platforms to help organizations worldwide drive business acceleration, enhance customer experience, and leverage connected insights.

This strategic move reflects the commitment of both Wipro and AWS to foster the success of their shared business as well as their passion to continually innovate for enterprises.

This launch was inspired by recent collaborations between Wipro and AWS, including the implementation of cloud solutions for Wabtec, a leading supplier of critical components, locomotives, services, signaling, and logistics systems and services for the global rail industry.

