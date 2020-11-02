GE Power India secures order from NTPC

-
ALSO READ
BHEL jumps on commissioning thermal power plant in Telangana
BHEL commissions 270 MW thermal unit at Bhadradri Thermal Power Project
NTPC's 3 thermal power plants achieve 100 pc PLF
Boiler explodes at thermal plant in TN, 8 sustain burn injuries
DVC tweaks generation strategy to manage costs
-
For supply of NOx reduction system to Barauni Thermal Power PlantGE Power India has received a 'Notice of Award' to supply a DeNOx system to NTPC for their Barauni Thermal Power Plant (2X250 MW) in Bihar. This project has an order value of INR 12.78 Cr ($1.7 M). GEPIL will set up the combustion modification technology for all the steam generators in Barauni stage-II, Unit 8 and 9 to meet the NOx emission limit of 450 mg/NM3 to comply with the Indian environmental requirements.
Supporting the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative of Government of India, all the major components for the project will be manufactured in India. GE's Durgapur facility in West Bengal will supply the pressure parts and other components will also be procured locally from various sub vendors.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU