GE Power India secures order from NTPC

For supply of NOx reduction system to Barauni Thermal Power Plant

GE Power India has received a 'Notice of Award' to supply a DeNOx system to NTPC for their Barauni Thermal Power Plant (2X250 MW) in Bihar. This project has an order value of INR 12.78 Cr ($1.7 M). GEPIL will set up the combustion modification technology for all the steam generators in Barauni stage-II, Unit 8 and 9 to meet the NOx emission limit of 450 mg/NM3 to comply with the Indian environmental requirements.

Supporting the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative of Government of India, all the major components for the project will be manufactured in India. GE's Durgapur facility in West Bengal will supply the pressure parts and other components will also be procured locally from various sub vendors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)