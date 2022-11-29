Entertainment Network update on its US radio market biz

Entertainment Network (India) had previously announced its foray into the United States (US) Radio market. The Company's US subsidiary, Viz.

Entertainment Network, LLC (EN. LLC.) had entered into a Time Brokerage arrangement with a US based broadcaster to broadcast radio programmes and content, targeting the South Asian community in the Bay Area - USA.

Due to the non-fulfilment of material contractual obligations by the counterparty, rendering the business operations unviable, EN. LLC. has issued a termination notice to the counterparty, terminating the Time Brokerage arrangement effective from 30 November 2022.

