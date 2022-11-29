Entertainment Network update on its US radio market biz

-
Entertainment Network, LLC (EN. LLC.) had entered into a Time Brokerage arrangement with a US based broadcaster to broadcast radio programmes and content, targeting the South Asian community in the Bay Area - USA.
Due to the non-fulfilment of material contractual obligations by the counterparty, rendering the business operations unviable, EN. LLC. has issued a termination notice to the counterparty, terminating the Time Brokerage arrangement effective from 30 November 2022.
