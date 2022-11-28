Tanla Platforms intimates of S&P Global ESG Score 2022

-
ALSO READ
Tanla Platforms inks exclusive partnership with Kore.ai
Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 18.89% in the September 2022 quarter
Tanla Platforms Ltd Slips 18.23%, S&P BSE IT Sector index Shed 1.1%
Volumes jump at Tanla Platforms Ltd counter
Tanla Platforms rises as board to mull share buyback
-
The company is top scorer from the Indian SOF category and on a global SOF list the company is 35/384 invitees.
The industry average is 17 points, and the company's percentile is 90.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU