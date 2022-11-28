Tanla Platforms intimates of S&P Global ESG Score 2022

Tanla Platforms announced that the company was awarded a score of 32 out of 100 by S&P Global ESG Score (software SOF industry specific).

The company is top scorer from the Indian SOF category and on a global SOF list the company is 35/384 invitees.

The industry average is 17 points, and the company's percentile is 90.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)