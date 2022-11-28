JUST IN
Ganesh Benzoplast enters into contract for storage at its upcoming capacity at JNPT terminal

Ganesh Benzoplast announced that 19% of its new and upcoming capacity at the JNPT terminal has been locked in through the closure of a long-term contract for storage and handling, prior to its scheduled commencement in March 2023.

The contract is signed with a leading chemical manufacturer starting with a 3-year renewable term, for storing and handling two tanks totaling up to 3640 Metric Tonnes.

The annual revenue, resultantly, is fixed at approximately at Rs. 4 crore subject to a certain throughput.

The new and upcoming special chemical grade terminal at JNPT for 17,876 KL has been constructed to meet long term demands for storing and handling specialtychemicals such as Dilute Nitric Acid.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 15:02 IST

