Ganesh Benzoplast enters into contract for storage at its upcoming capacity at JNPT terminal

-
ALSO READ
Ganesh Benzoplast bags contract from ANA Oils for supply of liquid storage tank
Ganesh Benzoplast acquires plot of land at JNPT
Dredging Corp gains on bagging maintenance contract from JNPA
Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 31.41% in the June 2022 quarter
Ganesh Benzoplast consolidated net profit rises 214.92% in the September 2022 quarter
-
The contract is signed with a leading chemical manufacturer starting with a 3-year renewable term, for storing and handling two tanks totaling up to 3640 Metric Tonnes.
The annual revenue, resultantly, is fixed at approximately at Rs. 4 crore subject to a certain throughput.
The new and upcoming special chemical grade terminal at JNPT for 17,876 KL has been constructed to meet long term demands for storing and handling specialtychemicals such as Dilute Nitric Acid.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU