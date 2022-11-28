Snowman intimates of IT Dept. inspection at its office and warehouse in Mumbai

Snowman Logistics announced that Income Tax Department conducted survey at Company's Office and one warehouse in Mumbai from 24 November 2022 to 27 November 2022.

The Company and its officials fully co-operated with the Income Tax Department and handed over the documents and information required by them.

The Business and Operations of the Company continued without any disruptions.

