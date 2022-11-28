Snowman intimates of IT Dept. inspection at its office and warehouse in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Valiant Organics intimates of blast incidence at its Sarigam plant
Bank of Maharashtra intimates of bank strike on 19 Nov
Indian Bank intimates of bank strike on 19 Nov
Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 468.09% in the September 2022 quarter
Deepak Nitrite intimates of fire incident at its Nandesari site
-
The Company and its officials fully co-operated with the Income Tax Department and handed over the documents and information required by them.
The Business and Operations of the Company continued without any disruptions.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU