Varroc Engineering receives revision in credit ratings

Varroc Engineering has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Term loan (long term) - ICRA A; Stable Fund based (long term / short term) - ICRA A; Stable/ ICRA A2+ Non fund based (long term/ short term) - ICRA A; Stable/ ICRA A2+ Commercial paper - ICRA A2+ Non convertible debentures - ICRA A; Stable

