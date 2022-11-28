JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Tanla Platforms intimates of S&P Global ESG Score 2022
Business Standard

Varroc Engineering receives revision in credit ratings

Capital Market 

Varroc Engineering has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Term loan (long term) - ICRA A; Stable Fund based (long term / short term) - ICRA A; Stable/ ICRA A2+ Non fund based (long term/ short term) - ICRA A; Stable/ ICRA A2+ Commercial paper - ICRA A2+ Non convertible debentures - ICRA A; Stable

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 18:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU