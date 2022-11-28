Varroc Engineering receives revision in credit ratings

Varroc Engineering has received revision in credit ratings from ICRA as under:
Term loan (long term) - ICRA A; Stable Fund based (long term / short term) - ICRA A; Stable/ ICRA A2+ Non fund based (long term/ short term) - ICRA A; Stable/ ICRA A2+ Commercial paper - ICRA A2+ Non convertible debentures - ICRA A; Stable
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU