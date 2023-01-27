Equitas Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.82 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 12.58% to Rs 4.31 croreNet profit of Equitas Holdings reported to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 62.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 12.58% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.314.93 -13 OPM %72.85-36.71 -PBDT3.15-1.79 LP PBT3.13-2.02 LP NP2.82-62.76 LP
