JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

CEAT reports consolidated net profit of Rs 35.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 287.02% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 121.18% to Rs 181.74 crore

Net profit of Ugro Capital rose 287.02% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 121.18% to Rs 181.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales181.7482.17 121 OPM %55.5052.95 -PBDT27.128.17 232 PBT22.235.07 338 NP13.123.39 287

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 07:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU