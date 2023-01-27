Ugro Capital standalone net profit rises 287.02% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 121.18% to Rs 181.74 croreNet profit of Ugro Capital rose 287.02% to Rs 13.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 121.18% to Rs 181.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales181.7482.17 121 OPM %55.5052.95 -PBDT27.128.17 232 PBT22.235.07 338 NP13.123.39 287
