VST Industries standalone net profit declines 4.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 345.41 croreNet profit of VST Industries declined 4.52% to Rs 78.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 345.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 328.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales345.41328.24 5 OPM %27.4233.23 -PBDT110.73118.78 -7 PBT103.30110.99 -7 NP78.9882.72 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU