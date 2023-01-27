VST Industries standalone net profit declines 4.52% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.23% to Rs 345.41 crore

Net profit of VST Industries declined 4.52% to Rs 78.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 82.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.23% to Rs 345.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 328.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.345.41328.2427.4233.23110.73118.78103.30110.9978.9882.72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)