Equitas Small Finance Bank appoints Rani Rampal and Smriti Mandhan as Brand Ambassadors

-
ALSO READ
Equitas Small Finance Bank offers online process for NRI account opening
Mandhana Retail Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the June 2021 quarter
Equitas Small Finance Bank collection efficiency stands at 77.84% in May
Equitas Small Finance total deposits rise 52% YoY in Q4
Equitas Small Finance Bank strengthens top management team
-
Equitas Small Finance Bank announced women hockey player, Rani Rampal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana as the company's brand ambassadors.
This announcement comes at a time when the bank is celebrating their 5th year anniversary on 05 September 2021.
As an entity empowering women across the length and breadth of the country, through its various banking and non-banking initiatives, the announcement reflects the bank's ethos of adding value to the lives of countless customers by choosing the right representation to inspire women to chase their dreams.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU