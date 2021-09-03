Equitas Small Finance Bank appoints Rani Rampal and Smriti Mandhan as Brand Ambassadors

Equitas Small Finance Bank announced women hockey player, Rani Rampal and cricketer Smriti Mandhana as the company's brand ambassadors.

This announcement comes at a time when the bank is celebrating their 5th year anniversary on 05 September 2021.

As an entity empowering women across the length and breadth of the country, through its various banking and non-banking initiatives, the announcement reflects the bank's ethos of adding value to the lives of countless customers by choosing the right representation to inspire women to chase their dreams.

