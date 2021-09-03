PVR opens 3-screen multiplex in Jamnagar, Gujarat

PVR is opening 3 new screen multiplex in Jamnagar at JCR-The Entertainment World, Gujarat.

The 3-screen PVR property is spread over an area of 30,000 sq. ft. and can house up to 706 audiences.

Additionally, the new property in the city is integrated with modern in- cinema technologies like 2K RGB Laser projection system, Dolby 7.1 surround sound and next generation 3D system, ensuring excellent visual and sound experience for an enhanced cinema-viewing experience.

With this launch, PVR now operates the largest multiplex network with of 849 screens at 177 properties in 72 cities (India and Sri Lanka).

