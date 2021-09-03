The Ramco Cements allots 41,168 equity shares under ESOP

The Ramco Cements has approved the allotment of 41,168 equity shares of Re 1 each under ESOP.

Consequent to this, the equity share capital of the Company has increased from 23,59,51,543 equity shares of Rs.1 each to 23,59,92,711 equity shares of Rs.1 each.

Subsequent to this allotment, the Company's paid up share capital stands at Rs.23,59,92,711.

