Maruti Suzuki India recalls 1.81 lakh vehicles for possible defect

Including petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6

Maruti Suzuki India today announced to proactively undertake a recall of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6.

This is to inspect for a possible defect in 181,754 units of these models manufactured between 4 May 2018 to 27 October 2020.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects. In the interest of customers, Maruti Suzuki has decided to voluntarily recall the affected vehicles for inspection/replacement of Motor Generator Unit, free of cost. Affected vehicle owners would be receiving a communication from Maruti Suzuki authorized workshops.

The replacement of the affected part shall start from the first week of November 2021. Till then, customers are requested to avoid driving in water logged areas and direct water spray on electrical/electronic parts in vehicle.

