IndusInd Bank install rooftop solar panels at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Navi Mumbai

IndusInd Bank today, installed rooftop solar panels at the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital located at Kharghar, in Navi Mumbai.

The installation is a large scale grid solar Photovoltaic system that will generate nearly 300 kilowatt peak (kwp) of energy, thereby reducing carbon emission by over 340 Metric Tonnes.

Moreover, it will help the Hospital save nearly Rs. 60 lakh, annually towards energy consumption, which will then be used to facilitate cardiac surgeries of 40 children suffering from congenital heart diseases, free of cost.

