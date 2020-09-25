Equitas Small Finance Bank revises offer size for proposed IPO

Equitas Holdings announced that Equitas Small Finance Bank has filed with SEBI an addendum to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) revising its Offer Size for the proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of its equity shares as below:

a. the size of the Fresh Issue has been reduced from up to Rs 550 crore to up to Rs 280 crore.

b. the number of Equity Shares offered through the Offer for Sale by the Company, has been reduced from up to 80,000,000 Equity Shares to up to 72,000,000 Equity Shares;

c. the Employee Reservation Portion for Eligible Employees has been reduced from up to Rs 5 crore to up to Rs 1 crore; and

d. the EHL Shareholder Reservation Portion for Eligible EHL Shareholders has been reduced from up to Rs 100 crore to up to Rs 51 crore.

