Dr Reddys launches Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection

In the U.S. market

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the launch of Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Precedex (dexmedetomidine hydrochloride) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Precedex in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $210 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection is available in 200 mcg/50 mL (4 mcg/mL) and 400 mcg/100 mL (4 mcg/mL) in 50 mL and 100 mL clear glass vials, respectively. The strength is based on the dexmedetomidine base. Containers are intended for single-dose only.

