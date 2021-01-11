FMCG shares rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 183.83 points or 1.46% at 12779.27 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, EID Parry (India) Ltd (up 4.28%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd (up 2.49%),Heritage Foods Ltd (up 2.21%),Associated Alcohols & Breweries Ltd (up 2.08%),ITC Ltd (up 1.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.78%), Tata Consumer Products Ltd (up 1.75%), Tata Coffee Ltd (up 1.64%), Vadilal Industries Ltd (up 1.62%), and Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 1.44%).

On the other hand, Venkys (India) Ltd (down 2.9%), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 2.47%), and S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 2.28%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 369.9 or 0.76% at 49152.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 113.65 points or 0.79% at 14460.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 105.52 points or 0.56% at 19014.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.16 points or 0.19% at 6355.07.

On BSE,1618 shares were trading in green, 798 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

