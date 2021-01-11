Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 590.01 points or 2.28% at 26425.99 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (up 8.42%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 5.9%),Majesco Ltd (up 4.87%),Tata Elxsi Ltd (up 3.99%),Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Infosys Ltd (up 3.61%), Mastek Ltd (up 3.41%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 3.22%), Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 3.16%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (up 2.99%).

On the other hand, Datamatics Global Services Ltd (down 0.6%), AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 0.35%), and Sonata Software Ltd (down 0.33%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 369.9 or 0.76% at 49152.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 113.65 points or 0.79% at 14460.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 105.52 points or 0.56% at 19014.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 12.16 points or 0.19% at 6355.07.

On BSE,1618 shares were trading in green, 798 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)