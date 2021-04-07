Equitas Small Finance total deposits rise 52% YoY in Q4

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Wednesday announced that its total deposits jumped 52% year-on-year to Rs 16,391 crore as on 31 March 2021 compared with Rs 10,788 crore as on 31 March 2020.

Gross advances grew by 16% year on year to Rs 17,896 crore as of 31 March 2021 from Rs 15,367 crore registered on 31 March 2020. Disbursement for the quarter increased by 5% year on year to Rs 2,535 crore in Q4 March 2021 from Rs 2,405 crore in Q4 March 2020. Disbursements in Q3 December stood at Rs 2,461 crore.

The bank's CASA improved by 154% year on year to Rs 5,613 crore as on 31 March 2021 from Rs 2,208 crore as on 31 March 2020. CASA ratio improved to 34% at the end of 31 March 2021, as against 25% as on 31 December 2020 and 21% at the end of 31 March 2020.

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank were trading 1.45% lower at Rs 57.90 on BSE.

Equitas Small Finance Bank is one of the largest small finance banks in India in terms of number of banking outlets and the second largest SFB in India in terms of assets under management and total deposits in FY2019.

The bank posted a 17.7% rise in net profit to Rs 110.7 crore on a 31.6% jump in net sales to Rs 1003.54 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

